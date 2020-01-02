VIP AUDIO 1/1 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Science vs. Art – An in-depth analysis of Wrestle Kingdom 14 with wrestling statistician Chris Samsa (72 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The art and science of Wrestle Kingdom 14. On the show, Zack Heydorn is joined by special guest Chris Samsa to break down Wrestle Kingdom 14. Together, they discuss the art and science of the event with specific analysis on the night one and night two main events, stats and numbers surrounding Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, and Tetsuya Naito, the character arcs of those four wrestlers, possible night one outcomes, and night two main event predictions. In addition, Samsa and Heydorn highlight the Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Hiroshi Tanahashi Wrestle Kingdom 14 appearances. Enjoy!

