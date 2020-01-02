VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett (AD-FREE): Jericho’s offer to Moxley, Page rebuffs Elite celebration, on-site report, live callers & mailbag (130 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions talking Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, Hangman Page rebuffing The Elite’s show-closing celebration, any sense of changes they’ve made to the format and presentation after a two week break, how they handled the hiccup in the AEW Women’s Title situation, and much more with live callers and emails. One of the callers has never watched AEW Dynamite before and gave his first-impressions and whether he’ll be back to NXT next week. Also, an in-depth on-site report from Jacksonville with off-air happenings and results of the Dark tapings, plus crowd size estimate and other observations from in the venue.

