VIP AUDIO 1/10 – Everything with Rich Fann and host Wade Keller: Nick Jackson’s COVID experience, Nakamura and Pearce gauntlet match, Mecha Mummy, MLW King of Colosseum, Jay White’s future, NFL on Nickelodeon (102 min)

Should pro wrestling emulate what the NFL did on Nickelodeon today by customizing a show for kids or novices? And how could that be done?

Nick Jackson revealing he had COVID and bad side effects from it last September, plus Chris Jericho’s stance on COVID on his podcast.

The gauntlet match with Shinsuke Nakamura and Adam Pearce and how to assess what it all means and where it’s headed.

Is Jay White headed to WWE? Will he land on the main roster or take the Nakamura path through NXT if he is signed?

Thoughts on the MLW King of Colosseum show this past week with big match-ups.

New Japan “Castle Attack” plans.

Wade reacts to the Mecha Mummy vs. Minoru Suzuki clips from over ten years ago.

