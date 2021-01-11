VIP AUDIO 1/10 – Everything with Rich Fann and host Wade Keller: Nick Jackson’s COVID experience, Nakamura and Pearce gauntlet match, Mecha Mummy, MLW King of Colosseum, Jay White’s future, NFL on Nickelodeon (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this, the second-ever episode of the new VIP-exclusive weekly series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Should pro wrestling emulate what the NFL did on Nickelodeon today by customizing a show for kids or novices? And how could that be done?
- Nick Jackson revealing he had COVID and bad side effects from it last September, plus Chris Jericho’s stance on COVID on his podcast.
- The gauntlet match with Shinsuke Nakamura and Adam Pearce and how to assess what it all means and where it’s headed.
- Is Jay White headed to WWE? Will he land on the main roster or take the Nakamura path through NXT if he is signed?
- Thoughts on the MLW King of Colosseum show this past week with big match-ups.
- New Japan “Castle Attack” plans.
- Wade reacts to the Mecha Mummy vs. Minoru Suzuki clips from over ten years ago.
