VIP AUDIO 1/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Kattar vs. Chikadze, possible opponents for Volkanovski, UFC raising PPV price, more (67 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. They discuss possible opponents for Alexander Volkanovski. They also discuss the UFC raising their pay-per-view price, and they close the show by discussing the pros and cons of the UFC producing programming similar to ESPN’s Manningcast.

