News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey look forward to UFC’s debut on ABC, discuss possibilities on new platform, predict fights on main card, more (68 min)

January 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look forward to the UFC’s debut on ABC. They discuss the possibilities that the UFC can utilize on a new platform. They predict the fights on the main card, including the main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. They read some emails, and go off on a tangent on wrestling documentaries.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020