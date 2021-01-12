VIP AUDIO 1/11 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including McIntyre addressing his COVID positive status, Triple H vs. Orton, Bliss’s fireball, Lashley vs. Riddle, Charlotte vs. Lacey with Ric Flair, more (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre addressing his COVID positive status, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss’s fireball, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle, Miz & Morrison vs. Sheamus & Keith Lee, Charlotte vs. Lacey with Ric Flair, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO