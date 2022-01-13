VIP AUDIO 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Lindberg cover a strong Styles-Waller main event, the perplexing characterization of Wendy Choo, the difficulties of booking a crowbar match, more (72 min.)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Lindberg cover a strong Styles-Waller main event, the perplexing characterization of Wendy Choo, the difficulties of booking a crowbar match, more (72 min.)
/
RSS Feed
Share
Link
Embed
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg cover a strong Styles-Waller main event, the perplexing characterization of Wendy Choo, the difficulties of booking a crowbar match, and more.
Leave a Reply