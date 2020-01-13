VIP AUDIO 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Match-by-match results and analysis of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV and NXT Takeover: Blackpool II (39 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down and analyzes each match on Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV and the NXT Takeover: Blackpool II special event. He also answers email questions on Tessa Blanchard’s controversial weekend and the chances of Tyson Fury vs. Big Show in a boxing match at WrestleMania.

