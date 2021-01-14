VIP AUDIO 1/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Darby vs. Cage, The Good Brothers show up, Cody on Britt’s talk show, Miro vs. Chuck, live callers, emails (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash – Week II” featuring Darby Allin defending the TNT Title against Brian Cage, Cody on “The Waiting Room” with Britt Baker, The Elite in action with a big angle with The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Condi, Chuck Taylor vs. Miro, and more.

Then, a bonus Wade Keller Hotline from one year ago this week reviewing AEW Dynamite (1-15-20 edition) start to finish, plus the breaking news of AEW’s renewal with TNT and the death of Rocky Johnson. The episode featred Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Pac vs. Darby Allin in high-stakes matches, Chris Jericho spiking Mox in the eye, Cody accepting MJF’s stipulations, a truly awful women’s tag match, another Dark Order vignette, a wild four-way opening tag match, and the return of DDP to the ring a Joey Janela promo, and more.

