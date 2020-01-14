VIP AUDIO 1/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Truth cracks up Lesnar, Murphy joins The Messiah of Raw, Becky gets Misted, live callers, on-site correspondent (106 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com Smackdown TV reporter Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and an on-site correspondent from somewhere in Kentucky, plus mailbag topics. They discuss the Fist Fight main event, Buddy Murphy joining the Dark Order, I mean, The Messiah of Raw, the latest hype for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, R-Truth cracking up Brock Lesnar, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, the latest in Drew McIntyre’s possible journey to a top babyface position, and more. Also the on-site correspondent details the reaction in the arena, crowd size, who got the best pops, and if the crowd ever got restless, but off-air happenings.

