News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including R-Truth cracks up Lesnar, Becky-Asuka hype, Seth gets a new follower, Lashley vs. Rusev, Fist Fight main event, more (33 min)

January 14, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including the Fist Fight main event, Buddy Murphy joining The Messiah of Raw, the latest hype for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, R-Truth cracking up Brock Lesnar, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, the latest in Drew McIntyre’s possible journey to a top babyface position, and much more in the latest in the stretch of improved episodes of Raw.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019