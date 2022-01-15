News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lita’s return and segment with Charlotte, Reigns-Seth face to face, Sami tries a stunt, Madcap vs. Kofi, Natalya vs. Aliyah, four-way tag (25 min.)

January 15, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lita’s return and segment with Charlotte, Reigns-Seth face to face, Sami tries a stunt, Madcap vs. Kofi, Natalya vs. Aliyah, four-way tag (25 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins “Face to Face,” Lita’s return and her segment with Charlotte Flair, Aliyah’s Smackdown in-ring debut against Natalya, Sami Zayn tries to one-up Johnny Knoxville with a stunt, Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston, a four-way tag match, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021