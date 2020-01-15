VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKPWP (AD-FREE): WWE 2020 Royal Rumble Early Preview plus 2019 Rumble Roundtable and 2010 Rumble Roundtable flashback podcasts (164 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a special Royal Rumble-themed episode of the Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. In this episode, we present for free to the general public for the first time two previously VIP-exclusive podcasts – the one-hour 2010 Royal Rumble post-event Roundtable and the one-hour 2019 Royal Rumble post-event Roundtable.

First, though, the host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive” podcast Rich Fann joins Wade to take an early somewhat in-depth look at the favorites for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble including the “no chance in hell” entrants so far, the “dark horse candidates,” the small but intriguing top tier of potential winners, and finally some surprise possibilities from outside of the Raw and Smackdown roster including NXT, MMA, or returning stars. They also discuss some memories from the 2019 and 2010 Rumbles as way of setting the stage for the two flashback roundtable podcasts.

In the Roundtable from one year ago, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to analyze the WWE Royal Rumble with full analysis of the entire long event including both Royal Rumbles, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles, Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks, Shane McMahon & Miz vs. The Bar, and the Kickoff Show.

Then in the Roundtable from ten years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill review the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. They begin with analysis of the ramifications of the evening on WrestleMania 26’s line-up including the big surprise of Edge’s Rumble win. They go wrestler-by-wrestler through the 30-man Rumble and analyze and interpret how they were utilized, then tackle the undercard.

