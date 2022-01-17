VIP AUDIO 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Javier Machado joins Greg to talk Royal Rumble, upcoming AEW Dynamite, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Javier Machado to talk about the Royal Rumble card so far, as well as the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. They also take questions from live callers on Roman Reigns as a babyface, MLW suing WWE, Omos as a potential Rumble winner, and more.
