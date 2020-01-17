VIP AUDIO 1/16 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/28/1992): Keller interviews Lawler on what Letterman and Kaufman were like, early impressions of Hogan, why he disliked Mick Foley, plus Schire remembers Rogers (85 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 28, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the first hour including his take on what David Letterman and Andy Kaufman were like plus his early impressions of Hulk Hogan before he made it big and some very negative comments about Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) including saying he hates his wrestling style, his outfits, and his promos, which he says were a bad ripoff of Randy Savage. Then live calls with guest cohost, wrestling historian George Schire, including the latest on the Ric Flair WWF-WCW controversy and remembering “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers.

