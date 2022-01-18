SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review latest UFC Fight Night, preview UFC 270 and discuss implications of both title fights, more (81 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. They preview UFC 270, including a discussion of the implications of both title fights. Rick talks about his outstanding celebrity sighting. The show closes with the guys giving random musings into their latest non-combat sports related YouTube deep dives.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO