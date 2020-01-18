VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari & Mitchell (AD-FREE): Kane returns, Fiend-Bryan brawl, Reigns vs. Roode, Mandy lands in Otis’s arms, live callers & mailbag (75 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari of the Ring Rust Radio podcast to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including a special visit by Kane interrupted by the Firefly Funhouse, plus a Daniel Bryan-Fiend brawl, Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode with special stipulations, Mandy Rose ends up in Otis’s arms, Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, Revival vs. The Usos, and more with live callers and mailbag. Then Wade and Mike are joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell who attended Smackdown in Greensboro and he gives his take on being there in person, catching a pancake, sitting next to Lacey’s daughter, and comparing the Smackdown experience to a recent AEW Dynamite experience.

