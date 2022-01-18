VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Rollins, Priest vs. Owens, another Alexa skit, Rumble hype, Rey dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens, another Alexa Bliss skit, Royal Rumble hype, Rey Mysterio dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky Lynch, and more.
