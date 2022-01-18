News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Rollins, Priest vs. Owens, another Alexa skit, Rumble hype, Rey dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky, more (31 min.)

January 18, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Rollins, Priest vs. Owens, another Alexa skit, Rumble hype, Rey dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky, more (31 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens, another Alexa Bliss skit, Royal Rumble hype, Rey Mysterio dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky Lynch, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021