SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Rollins, Priest vs. Owens, another Alexa skit, Rumble hype, Rey dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky, more (31 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 31:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens, another Alexa Bliss skit, Royal Rumble hype, Rey Mysterio dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky Lynch, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO