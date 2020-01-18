VIP AUDIO 1/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Linda says Vince may campaign for her in Senate race, TNA’s big surprise, Lashley-MMA, Triple H-Sheamus brings back Dusty Finish, Goldberg, Big Show comments on Shane (95 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to six Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-January 2010:

1/14 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact Analysis: In-depth segment-by-segment walk through seemingly improved TNA TV show (52 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth look at TNA Impact featuring the follow-up to the big three-hour Jan. 4 program. It’s a segment-by-segment walk through the show, pointing out what made sense, what didn’t, what accomplished what TNA seemed to be aiming for, and what didn’t, plus some odd moments, some promising moments, and more.

1/15 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: TNA’s big surprise speculation, Spike-TNA meeting, Russo on Facebook, Lashley, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at The News of the day including the TNA Big Surprise speculation for Sunday’s PPV, more reaction to Impact on Thursday night, the Spike TV-Dixie-Hogan meeting and excitement expressed by Dixie about another surprise, the Vince Russo Facebook Fan Page situation, Bobby Lashley’s MMA situation, Goldberg, and more.

1/18 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bubba-TNA, Shane McMahon, Raw, Genesis, Hunter-Sheamus, Hall, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at The News of the day including the Bubba the Love Sponge comment on Haiti causing a (deserved) riff with TNA, Scott Hall, Triple H vs. Sheamus at house shows this weekend bringing back the Dusty Finish, Big Show comments on Shane McMahon, Linda says Vince may campaign for her, PPV follow-up, and more.

