January 20, 2022

VIP AUDIO 1/19 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss canceled 2000s shows, WWE's weird naming conventions, what is WWE doing to gimmicks of Japanese NXT talent, more (148 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back for VIP shenanigans, and Travis goes off on ABC and NBC for cancelling a bunch of shows he liked in the mid to late 2000s. WWE and their weird naming conventions is back in the news, this time with a Nazi twist! What exactly is WWE doing to the gimmicks of their Japanese NXT talent? Rich recaps tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring Jon Moxley returning to TV after alcohol rehab. Brian fills his namesake mailbag.

