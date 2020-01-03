VIP AUDIO 1/2 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/14/1992): Wade Keller and George Schire take calls on Watts banning moves off top rope, future of Hulk Hogan, Warrior’s evolution, Razor Ramon debut, more (97 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the two-and-a-half hour (with commercials edited out) June 14, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and historian and author George Schire taking calls for the entire show including a poll on Bill Watts’s decision to ban moves off the top rope. A caller, well ahead of their time, suggests what WWE instituted 20 years later which is using production facilities at a college and use students as interns to cut expenses.

