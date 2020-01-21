VIP AUDIO 1/20 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Lana & Lashley vs. Rusev & Liv, Andrade vs. Mysterio in ladder match, Viking Raiders vs. Seth & Buddy, Heyman and Lesnar preview Rumble (34 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Lana & Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev & Liv Morgan Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in ladder match for the U.S. Title, Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar preview Rumble with a Ricochet interruption, Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, and more.

