SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati (AD-FREE): Does WWE want Seth or Roman to be cheered, Big E, Deville-Naomi, Summer Rae, live callers, emails (102 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:42:02 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss whether WWE wants fans to be cheering Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns, the Sonya Deville-Naomi storyline, how far Big E has fallen in a short time, whether Reigns is less compelling without Paul Heyman, Summer Rae, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO