VIP AUDIO 1/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Open Phone Lines (AD-FREE): Keller & Mitchell talk Royal Rumble favorites and dark horses, AEW in-ring style criticism, NXT potential call-ups, Edge, Punk (127 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Open Phone Lines edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Bruce Mitchell, PWTorch’s senior columnist. They discuss with live callers current key topics in pro wrestling including various Royal Rumble scenarios with likely winners, dark horses, unlikely winners, and how Brock Lesnar could be used in various ways. Also, Tessa Blanchard, the seven-person suplex spot in AEW Dynamite’s opening tag match last week, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, Cain Velasquez, and more.

