VIP AUDIO 1/22 – VIP Podcast Vault (NEW VIP SERIES) – Original Wade Keller Hotline (May 6, 2003): Elizabeth dies, Undertaker’s unfair hardcore Internet fan criticism, McMahon’s meeting with wrestlers about being safer, Goldberg’s WWE push, more (28 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the first edition of the new VIP Podcast Vault series. This first selection goes back to the first-ever Wade Keller Hotline on the then-newly-launched PWTorch VIP website. It begins with an introduction to the new audio show format and an overview of the new VIP website.

Then a look at the top five stories of the week including a review of that week’s Top Five Stories of the WWE including the death of Elizabeth, Lex Luger’s drug possession arrest, Jeff Jarrett vs. Raven in an NWA Title defense on an early TNA event, Amazing Red’s X Division Title win, and Kevin Nash vs. Triple H one-on-one for the first time in a debacle. Then a defense of Undertaker against persistent hardcore fan Internet criticism, defending WWE’s push of Goldberg in WWE, Raw’s lack of high-quality wrestling, Raven’s contract up, Kid Kash rude to referees, Vince McMahon’s meeting with wrestlers about working safer, and more.

