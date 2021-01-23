VIP AUDIO 1/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Decoding Rumble clues, plus Reigns, Heyman, Owens, Pearce, Charlotte, Big E, Dominic, Billie Kaye, live callers, emails (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup, cohost of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast and VIP podcast “8 Years Back” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the latest with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Adam Pearce, and Kevin Owens, plus Charlotte & Asuka vs. Riott Squad with the latest Billie Kay development, Royal Rumble talk including a lot of potential winners on and off the current TV roster, Sasha Banks vs. Reginald, Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the IC Title, Dominic Mysterio vs. King Corbin, and more. Stoup, as usual, brings his expertise on NXT to the conversation for various related sidebars about NXT-related topics coming out of Smackdown.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 24, 2020 start to finish including The Fiend signing the strap match contract in blood, Big E oddly has help oiling up his body, Lacey gets emotional talking about being a role model, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston, and more including the final Royal Rumble hype and final clues and hints regarding possible winners including dissecting Corey Graves comment about Kofi Kingston.

