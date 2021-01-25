VIP AUDIO 1/24 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller: Asuka’s usage against Bliss, Private Party’s turn, Darby and Sting, Darby’s name, Reigns & Heyman in WrestleMania commercial, Fatu vs. ACH on MLW TV, Gunns vs. Dragunov from 2018, more (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The involvement of Asuka in the Alexa Bliss storyline on Raw on Monday, and what it says about Vince McMahon’s attitude toward Asuka.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman getting revenge on Adam Pearce.

Reigns and Heyman as part of the WrestleMania location announcement skit.

The heel turn of Private Party, whether Matt Hardy’s character is clicking as the bad influence on them, and the potential for them as another act floating between AEW and Impact.

Some MLW talk including the Jacob Fatu victory over ACH on the latest show and incorporating the Lucha Underground universe into MLW’s storylines.

Sting’s role with Darby Allin, whether Sting is being featured the right way by AEW, and whether Darby Allin’s ring name’s connection to punk rocker G.G. Allin is something AEW is even aware of and whether they should be concerned as Allin gets more popular.

They close with their “Off the Beaten Path” segment with reaction to Bobby Gunns vs. Ilja Dragunov, at the WXW World Tag League 2018 with the “dueling chants” throughout most of the 25+ minute match. (REFERENCE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=OkbumyeQtI8&ab_channel= WestsideXtremeWrestling%28wXw% 29)

