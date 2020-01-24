VIP AUDIO 1/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Special guest Greg Parks joins the show to give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 (83 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Royal Rumble 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest host Greg Parks give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, and more. Enjoy!

