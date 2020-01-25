VIP AUDIO 1/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Fiend signs contract in blood, final Rumble hype, Lacey tears up, Big E oils himself up, on-site correspondent, callers (85 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers of PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including Big E oiling himself up, The Fiend signs contract for Daniel Bryan strap match in blood, final Royal Rumble hype including assessing any hints of Rumble contenders, Lacey Evans emotional promo, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Dallas, Tex. with details on the Bryan-Fiend dark match after Smackdown and other live notes.

