VIP AUDIO 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 257, take a deep dive into Conor McGregor’s future prospects, evaluate top of lightweight division, more (76 min)

January 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 257. They take a deep dive into Conor McGregor’s future prospects. Additionally, they evaluate the top of the lightweight division, have a good laugh about Ottman Azaitar’s bizarre method of getting cut from the UFC, and close the show by discussing the migration of the WWE Network to Peacock.

