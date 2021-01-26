VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos (AD-FREE): Final Rumble hype, Edge returns, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka for Raw Women’s Championship, McIntyre and Goldberg face to face, more (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor and host of the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Edge’s return, his successful Raw promo, what opportunities are available for him at WrestleMania, and whether or not he has a chance to win the Royal Rumble. Other topics include the idea of less is more with Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, Alexa Bliss as a future Raw Women’s Champion, the success of the Fiend vs. Randy Orton storyline, the issue WWE has on their hands with Riddle vs. Lashley, the newly signed WWE Network to Peacock deal, and much more.

