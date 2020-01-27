VIP AUDIO 1/26 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Review of latest episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, thoughts on Keith Lee’s upside, Omega-Hangman storyline, Cody-MJF, Moxley-Jericho, grading Rumble hype (57 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, Bruce and Wade discuss the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA including thoughts on Keith Lee’s upside, the Kenny Omega-Hangman Page storyline, Cody-MJF, Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho, grading Rumble hype, and more.

