VIP AUDIO 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review Bellator 238 including discussion on future of Cris Cyborg, review UFC Raleigh, discuss WWE’s Royal Rumble PPV, more (61 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review Bellator 238, including discussion on the future of Cris Cyborg. They also review UFC Raleigh and close the show by discussing the ramifications of WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They also take a break from their regular analysis to reflect on the death Kobe Bryant.

