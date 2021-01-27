VIP AUDIO 1/26 – WKH – The News: Raw rating, Roman gushes about Heyman, Arn says he had COVID, WWE exec Nick Khan talks about Peacock-WWE deal, Stephanie talks WM, Smackdown rating, more (14 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Raw’s rating this week and where it landed in the cable rankings, Roman Reigns gushes about working with Paul Heyman, Arn Anderson says he had COVID, WWE exec Nick Khan talks about Peacock-WWE deal, Stephanie McMahon talks WM, Smackdown rating, the death of Vince McMahon’s brother, and more.

