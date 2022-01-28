News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions, evaluating Smackdown & Raw hype, NXT 2.0 review, assessing NXT 2.0 viewership (55 min.)

January 27, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/27 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions, evaluating Smackdown & Raw hype, NXT 2.0 review, assessing NXT 2.0 viewership (55 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Review of WWE Smackdown including Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos
  • Review of WWE Raw including Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing, Doudrop stock seeming rising
  • WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions
  • NXT 2.0 review and assessing NXT 2.0 viewership and creative changes

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*