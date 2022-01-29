VIP AUDIO 1/28 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sasha returns, Seth rattles Reigns, Big E and Kofi team again, Naomi vs. Deville finally, Rumble statistics video, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sasha Banks returns, Seth Rollins rattles Roman Reigns, Big E and Kofi Kingston team again, Naomi vs. Sonya Deville finally, Royal Rumble statistics video, Sami Zayn debuts his new “live podcast” with Shanky and Jinder Mahal, and more.

