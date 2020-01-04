VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Solomon (AD-FREE): Sheamus, Usos, Morrison all return, Fiend attack Bryan, surprise finish in women’s tag, AEW talk at end (96 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Solomon of the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the returns of John Morrison, Sheamus, and the Usos to kick off 2020 with a bang, The Fiend attacks Daniel Bryan, a surprise win for Dana Brooke in a women’s tag match, Mandy Rose-Otis courtship, the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan exchange regarding the WWE Title and the Rumble and WrestleMania, and more. Also, some talk about possible wildcard Rumble winners to face either The Fiend or Brock Lesnar including dark horses on the main roster and NXT. And they close with some AEW talk in response to Cody Rhodes saying he gives themselves an A grade so far and how AEW looked coming out of the gate in 2020 earlier this week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO