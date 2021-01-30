VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Reliving the carnage of Smackdown and decades of Rumble action, plus Rumble predictions, parallels from twenty years ago, more (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, your adventurers Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati relive the carnage of Smackdown and decades of Royal Rumble action. We give our predictions as well as our favorite Rumble surprises, escapes, and events, and highlight surprising parallels from twenty years ago.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO