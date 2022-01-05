VIP AUDIO 1/4 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 PPV Roundtable – Radican & Fann & Heydorn: In-depth analysis of entire show including Takagi vs. Okada main event, thoughts on the state of the jr. hvt. division, look ahead to night 2, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 PPV roundtable with PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn. The show begins with an in-depth look at the Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi main event with the winner facing Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship on night 2. Radican, Heydorn, and Fann then discuss the El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi semi-main event for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship and whether or not the match was a successful vehicle in raising the prestige of the division and wrestlers involved. They then work their way backwards through the rest of the card and end the show taking a brief look ahead at night 2.

