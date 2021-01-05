VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Goldberg returns, Charlotte chews out Ric, Hogan’s prominence, Drew-Lee (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Goldberg’s return at the top of the show and track our poll on how excited viewers are (or aren’t) about his return. They explore how the match with Drew McIntyre should go and what his strength and weaknesses were and if they still are today. They also talk about the odd Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, the over-the-top jovial New Day-Miz & Morrison angle, Keith Lee challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, the use of the Legends throughout, the latest with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, and much more.

Then, in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they delve more into Hulk Hogan’s prominent place on this show, WWE announcing (and some fun old Michael Cole-out-in-public stories), the prudence of having Legends hanging out together without masks right after the holidays, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO