News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon (AD-FREE): Page vs. Danielson, Fenix injury, Jurassic win, MJF-Punk, on-site report, live callers, emails (139 min.)

January 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon (AD-FREE): Page vs. Danielson, Fenix injury, Jurassic win, MJF-Punk, on-site report, live callers, emails (139 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon, host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s weekly AEW show along with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They discuss a stellar episode of AEW Dynamite, the debut on TBS, including the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson rematch for the AEW Title, the TBS Title final with Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho, Jurassic Express beating the Lucha Bros to win the tag team titles, the MJF-C.M. Punk exchange, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent (and his adorable 7-year-old daughter who is a big Adam Page fan) who attended in person.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021