VIP AUDIO 1/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Moxley responding to Jericho’s offer, Omega & Page vs. Private Party, Riho vs. Statlander, Cody & Dustin vs. Lucha Bros. (39 min)

January 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Jon Moxley responding to Jericho’s offer, Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page vs. Private Party, Riho vs. Kris Statlander, Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros., Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara, Memphis Wrestling Tribute, and more.

