VIP AUDIO 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Zack Heydorn joins Greg to catch up on all the latest news and big shows Greg missed over the previous two and a half weeks (130 min.)

January 9, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for a discussion of the big news and shows that happened in the last two and a half weeks. Topics from callers and emailers include Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Jade Cargill winning the TBS Title Tournament, and more.

