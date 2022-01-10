SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Zack Heydorn joins Greg to catch up on all the latest news and big shows Greg missed over the previous two and a half weeks (130 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:10:22 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for a discussion of the big news and shows that happened in the last two and a half weeks. Topics from callers and emailers include Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Jade Cargill winning the TBS Title Tournament, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO