VIP AUDIO 1/9 – The Fix w/Todd Martin (pt. 2 of 2): Rocky Johnson autobiography book review and Mailbag on Cody-Jericho, McMahon-XFL lawsuit, Shane’s attempted WWE takeover, closed fists in Japan, more (67 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd reviews the new Rocky Johnson autobiography first and then tackles Mailbag questions on these topics:

Did Shane McMahon once try to take over WWE?

Why does everyone get scolded by Japanese referees for closed fists except for Juice Robinson?

How much does Chris Charlton contribute to New Japan commentary?

Is Wade justified in complaining about “the modern style of wrestling” lately such as popping up after big moves?

What shows are good to catch on a trip to Japan besides New Japan?

Is it unfair to compare AEW to NXT since AEW wasn’t looking for a war on cable?

Is the lawsuit against Vince McMahon for the XFL trademark valid?

Is WWE likely to be phasing out house shows and would that be a good idea?

Should AEW have pulled the trigger on Cody beating Chris Jericho last fall at Full Gear?

