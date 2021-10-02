VIP AUDIO 10/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-30-16) News Analysis with Travis Bryant and live callers including Jamie Noble stabbed, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic, recent WWE booking choices (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 30, 2016 episode with Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast hosting a Friday wrap-up episode with live calls discussing the latest news & events, including Jamie Noble stabbed, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic, recent WWE booking choices, and more.

