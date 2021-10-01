SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/1 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: I'm Arn Anderson – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis from Arn Anderson's "Cody" promo from this week's AEW Dynamite (43 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 43:44 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Arn Anderson’s “Cody” promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the promo frame by frame with discussion on Arn’s cadence, body language, ability to juggle multiple priorities throughout, putting over Malaki Black as a heel and Cody at the same time, what the promo did for Arn Anderson as an act, the future of the Arn/Cody story, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO