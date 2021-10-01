SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Future of NXT, which wrestler would you want as neighbors, would Reigns be bad fit for AEW, X-Pac themes, WM9 rebooked, Lambert, Danielson, AEW creative, Lio, more (84 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:24:01 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of The Fix Mailbag, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Is it clear now that Bryan Danielson was the bigger acquisition than C.M. Punk?

Wouldn’t Roman Reigns be a bad fit for AEW?

Isn’t it time to bring in Tessa Blanchard if you’re Tony Khan?

What X-Pac theme is actually the worst wrestling theme ever?

Which were Danielson matches before AEW’s match with Kenny Omega?

Isn’t Dan Lambert essentially cosplaying Jim Cornette and will he eventually get embarrassed?

Isn’t AEW playing with fire when it comes to how much Sting is doing in the ring given his age and history?

Can you rebook WrestleMania 9 better than the actual line-up?

At what age should children be introduced to pro wrestling?

Is Becky Lynch coming across too strong as a heel and shouldn’t she be shown up soon?

Suburban Commando DVD. Enough said.

Is there any explanation for WWE’s Kanyon as Boy George aside from the obvious attempt to shame him for being gay?

Is it now clear NXT 2.0 is a failure and its time on USA limited now?

Are ties better than shootouts? Plus Wade’s solution for how to ultimately solve ties in pro sports (and even pro wrestling).

Which of these proposed pairs of wrestling personalities would be the better neighbor?

A listener tears apart Wade for being so critical of Jimmy Smith given Wade’s own foibles and imperfections.

Should AEW invest in Lio Rush given that he has quit everything he has started?

What should the end game be for Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year?

Why hasn’t anyone mentioned Jim Ross’s book detailing Ric Flair exposing himself to women in a limo out of nowhere?

Has any company risen to prominence as quickly as AEW has?

Reaction to report of Tony Khan taking over AEW creative and the EVPs having other roles outside of creative now?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO