VIP AUDIO 9/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Future of NXT, which wrestler would you want as neighbors, would Reigns be bad fit for AEW, X-Pac themes, WM9 rebooked, Lambert, Danielson, AEW creative, Lio, more (84 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of The Fix Mailbag, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Is it clear now that Bryan Danielson was the bigger acquisition than C.M. Punk?
- Wouldn’t Roman Reigns be a bad fit for AEW?
- Isn’t it time to bring in Tessa Blanchard if you’re Tony Khan?
- What X-Pac theme is actually the worst wrestling theme ever?
- Which were Danielson matches before AEW’s match with Kenny Omega?
- Isn’t Dan Lambert essentially cosplaying Jim Cornette and will he eventually get embarrassed?
- Isn’t AEW playing with fire when it comes to how much Sting is doing in the ring given his age and history?
- Can you rebook WrestleMania 9 better than the actual line-up?
- At what age should children be introduced to pro wrestling?
- Is Becky Lynch coming across too strong as a heel and shouldn’t she be shown up soon?
- Suburban Commando DVD. Enough said.
- Is there any explanation for WWE’s Kanyon as Boy George aside from the obvious attempt to shame him for being gay?
- Is it now clear NXT 2.0 is a failure and its time on USA limited now?
- Are ties better than shootouts? Plus Wade’s solution for how to ultimately solve ties in pro sports (and even pro wrestling).
- Which of these proposed pairs of wrestling personalities would be the better neighbor?
- A listener tears apart Wade for being so critical of Jimmy Smith given Wade’s own foibles and imperfections.
- Should AEW invest in Lio Rush given that he has quit everything he has started?
- What should the end game be for Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year?
- Why hasn’t anyone mentioned Jim Ross’s book detailing Ric Flair exposing himself to women in a limo out of nowhere?
- Has any company risen to prominence as quickly as AEW has?
- Reaction to report of Tony Khan taking over AEW creative and the EVPs having other roles outside of creative now?
