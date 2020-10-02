VIP AUDIO 10/1 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (3/21/1993): Journalists Roundtable with Keller, Schire, Mooneyham, Zavisa, plus Mick Karch interview, WrestleMania 9 hype discussion, live calls, Sabu vs. Waltman talk (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the March 21, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire along with wrestling newspaper columnist Mike Mooneyham and PWTorch Japan specialist Chris Zavisa with a Journalist Roundtable. Then wrestling announcer Mick Karch joins the show to talk about his TV show and the local wrestling scene including an upcoming Minneapolis show headlined by Terry Funk vs. Road Warrior Hawk and Lightning Kid (Sean Waltman) vs. Sabu.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO