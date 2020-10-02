VIP AUDIO 10/1 – WKPWP Takeover Preview & Triple H Media Q&A (AD-FREE): Keller and ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy preview entire line-up then Triple H talks O’Reilly, COVID-19, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents first a full preview of NXT Takeover 31 with ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy including Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae. They also discuss Roman Reigns’s early work as a heel. And finally, the full Triple H Q&A with the wrestling media earlier this week discussing Takeover, COVID-19 precautions, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO