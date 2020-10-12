VIP AUDIO 10/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Guest host Zack Heydorn talks with Tom Stoup about the WWE Draft, more (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and host of PWT Talks NXT, Tom Stoup, for a thorough analysis of the WWE Draft. With callers leading the way, Heydorn and Stoup detail the progress to this point in the draft with a rundown of picks and analysis on those picks including the future of Big E, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns as number one picks, Bianca Belair with a fresh start on Smackdown, and a brainstorm on how WWE can present the draft more effectively. Other topics include the breaking up of tag teams in WWE, NJPW being referenced on AEW Dynamite, and the changing of NXT as a WWE brand.

